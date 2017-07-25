Bus carrying tobacco workers involved in crash

A bus carrying tobacco workers was involved in a crash in Suffield on Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened near 2075 Mountain Rd. around 6 a.m.

Mountain Road is closed from Phelps Road to North Stone Street.

The area is near Sunrise Park in Suffield.

Police said a truck was also involved in the crash.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

