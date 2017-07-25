21 hospitalized following crash in Suffield

Sixteen tobacco workers were hospitalized with minor injuries after this crash in Suffield, according to police. (Suffield police)

A bus carrying tobacco workers was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in Suffield on Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened near 2075 Mountain Rd. just before 6 a.m.

Twenty one adults, many of them tobacco workers, were brought to the hospital as a result. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said 20 people were on the bus and one person was in the truck.

Mountain Road was closed from Phelps Road to North Stone Street.

The area is near Sunrise Park in Suffield.

Police said the truck was traveling eastbound when it collided with the bus.

The exact cause is still under investigation.

Police had the road closed for a few hours but were working to clear the scene around 8:30 a.m.

