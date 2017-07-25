Funeral set for teen who may have been 'targeted' in New Haven shooting

Demethra Telford holds a picture of her son, Tyrick Keyes, who was killed in a shooting last week in New Haven. (WFSB)

The shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in New Haven has sparked a call to action from several church pastors.

This as a celebration of the life of Tyrick Keyes is set for Tuesday morning.

The clergy and the teen's mother have been making public pleas to end the violence.

Community leaders said they plan to do more outreach with struggling families.

Tyrick would have been a freshman at Hillhouse High School. However, police said he was shot and killed last week on Bassett Street in New Haven.

His mother, Demethra Telford, already issued a plea for justice.

Meanwhile, police have not named any suspect or made any arrests. They said in the days following the shooting that Tyrick may have been targeted.

"If your children did it to my child, just please make them turn themselves in because I would have done it," Telford said.

Over the weekend, another teen was shot in the leg. On Sunday, a man was shot in the face.

Police said the number of shootings in the city so far this year has already exceeded the number from all of last year.

Community leaders said with many of the victims and suspects being in their teens, they need to do more.

"We are offering to open our doors and sit down with street workers [and] community outreach workers so that we can stop this tragedy," said pastor Charles Brewer, Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ.

New Haven's police chief said he also pledged to do more and will add resources into neighborhoods.

Tyrick's funeral is happening at 11 a.m. at the Bethel AME Church on Goffe Street in New Haven.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.