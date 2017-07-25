Southington pizzeria fire under investigation

Town Line Pizza in Southington was damaged by an overnight fire, according to firefighters. (WFSB)

A fire that damaged a pizza shop in Southington late Monday night is under investigation.

Firefighters said smoke was seen pouring out of Town Line Pizza on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike just after midnight.

Crews were called in from a number of neighboring communities.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that the fire started in the kitchen but did not spread to other businesses.

No one was hurt.

The fire was ruled accidental.

