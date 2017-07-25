Investigators swarm home in New Haven

Investigators swarmed a home on Lilac Street in New Haven on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Investigators, including police, are searching a home in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

The investigation centered on a home at 39 Lilac St.

It's unclear what sparked the search as officials have yet to release any kind of details on it.

New Haven police said they are working to put together a news release with some details that they'll provide later in the morning.

Investigation going on block away from Bassett St., where a 14yo was shot and killed last week. Police not releasing any details for awhile. pic.twitter.com/GbppUotjoR — Sujata Jain (@SujataTV) July 25, 2017

The home is about a block away from Bassett Street where 14-year-year-old Tyrick Keyes was shot last week. He later died at the hospital.

Eyewitness News is on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.