Man arrested for shooting 13-year-old in New Haven, police say

Investigators swarmed a home on Lilac Street in New Haven on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Charles Worthington was charged in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old in New Haven. (WFSB/New Haven police)

The search of a home in New Haven on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man for the shooting of a 13-year-old.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Charles Worthington on Tuesday.

The investigation centered at his home at 39 Lilac St.

"A lot of information came in that was valuable in putting this case together quickly," said New Haven Officer David Hartman.

Police were seen removing a red mountain bike from the home and bagging other evidence.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that a young man was taken out of the home in handcuffs. Police later identified the man as Worthington.

Police said the community played a large part in giving them information that led to the arrest.

According to police, Worthington was arrested in connection with the shooting of the 13-year-old, who was hit in the leg in the area of Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street on July 22.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on a motive or even if the teen was the intended target.

Police said the suspect was arrested without putting up a fight.

Worthington was charged with first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and risk of injury.

His bond was set at $1 million. He was given a court date of Wednesday.

Police said he is no stranger to them. He was arrested for an assault earlier this month.

“We had a dedicated crew of investigators on this," said asst. chief Achilles Generoso, New Haven police. "We reached out and received the expert assistance from State’s Attorney Pat Griffin and his team as well as the US Marshals Task Force, our Intelligence division, our Narcotics Enforcement Unit and Major Crimes Division. This was an around-the-clock operation that resulted in the speedy arrest of a man suspected to have shot a teenager.”

New Haven police said they continue to investigate a number of recent shootings that happened over the last two weeks, two of which involved minors.

In the second shooting, a 14-year-old eventually died at the hospital. His funeral was on Tuesday.

“As a result of these recent shootings the New Haven Police Department has deployed multiple additional resources to the areas which are being affected by this violence," said chief Anthony Campbell, New Haven police. "Although this may help reduce the probability of additional shootings, it is imperative that the community step up and work with police to bring justice to the victims of these horrible incidents. Now is the time for the community to take charge and to join us at the NHPD in a way that it has not done before. This violence must stop immediately.”

While neighbors told Eyewitness News that they were shocked by the violence that plagued their community over the last two weeks, police said the notorious code of silence is slowly being broken.

"It's becoming less rare, which is encouraging," Hartman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.