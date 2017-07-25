Car slams into fast food restaurant in Enfield

A car slammed into a McDonald's on Hazard Avenue in Enfield, firefighters said. (@PJJanuszewski photo)

A car crashed into a restaurant in Enfield on Tuesday morning.

It happened at the McDonald's on Hazard Avenue, according to firefighters.

There didn't appear to be any injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Investigators are looking into it.

