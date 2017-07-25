CT man accused of sexual assault, threatening to kill victim

A 40-year-old man was accused of sexual assault and threatening to kill the victim of that assault in Norwalk.

Norwalk resident Carlos Olivera is facing fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree threatening charges.

The arrest of Olivera comes after a sexual assault investigation conducted by the Norwalk Police Department Special Victim’s Unit that started last week.

Police said they "quickly learned that Olivera had sexual contact with a victim who was known to him." Police added that during the sexual assault, Olivera is accused of threatening "to kill the victim’s family members if the victim told anyone."

Olivera was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on $50,000 bond. He is expected to face a judge on Aug. 2.

