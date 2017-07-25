Restaurant ignores town warnings, has entertainment license revoked

A popular restaurant in West Hartford repeatedly ignored warnings from police and will now have its entertainment license revoked.

Earlier this month, police said they merely suspended the license of the Los Imperios restaurant on Farmington Avenue following a number of incidents that happened over the past several months.

Despite the suspension and repeated warnings, police said the restaurant had a DJ between July 21 and 22.

As a result, West Hartford police chief Tracey Gove sent a letter to the restaurant's owners to inform them that their entertainment license was revoked beginning on Aug. 9. The business can still serve food and alcohol.

"After the bar or club closes, people are going to their cars," property owner Erza Gelb said. "They are still pretty jovial. They are partying and drinking."

Gelb said every weekend it's the same thing. Hundreds of people are hanging out and drinking before and after going to Los Imperios. Around the corner, they leave plenty of booze bottles.

"You can see evidence just about every day of the week, bottle caps, cigarettes, broken glass, and its a really a hazard to people living here," Gelb said.

Police said the warnings started after a DJ was playing music after hours back in January.

Then in May, they said a couple of fights erupted within a two-week period at the establishment. Police said the fights were never reported to them by the staff, which is required by town regulations.

The restaurant is no stranger to trouble, according to officers.

Gelb owns a few condos near Los Imperios. His tenants have complained along with others that their neighborhood has become a nightmare.

"It's not just psychological impact that you don't if you are going to be woken up at 2 am or 3 am, but just walking around to see all the trash to see all the broken bottles and its just very disheartening," Gelb said.

Over the past few years, police said Los Imperios was investigated for serving alcohol to minors and not having functioning surveillance cameras. Last year, it also lost its liquor permit following a series of issues, one of which included a report of shots fired.

Eyewitness News reached out to the owners of the restaurant but still has not heard back. The attorney of the restaurant said "this is an unjustified decision by the town." The attorney went as far as calling Los Imperios a "mom and pop shop."

In dash cam video released by police on Tuesday, people, some of which were belligerent, refuse their officers and it takes police almost half an hour to clear the neighborhood.

The attorney for Los Imperios said the incident in dash cam video was a one-time thing.

