West Restaurant restaurant ignores town warnings, has entertainment license revoked

A popular restaurant in West Hartford repeatedly ignored warnings from police and will now have its entertainment license revoked.

Earlier this month, police said they merely suspended the license of the Los Imperios restaurant on Farmington Avenue following a number of incidents that happened over the past several months.

Despite the suspension and repeated warnings, police said the restaurant had a DJ between July 21 and 22.

As a result, West Hartford police chief Tracey Gove sent a letter to the restaurant's owners to inform them that their entertainment license was revoked beginning on Aug. 9.

The business can still serve food and alcohol.

Police said the warnings started after a DJ was playing music after hours back in January.

Then in May, they said a couple of fights erupted within a two week period at the establishment. Police said the fights were never reported to them by the staff, which is required by town regulations.

The restaurant is no stranger to trouble, according to officers.

Over the past few years, police said Los Imperios was investigated for serving alcohol to minors and not having functioning surveillance cameras.

Last year, it also lost its liquor permit following a series of issues, one of which included a report of shots fired.

Eyewitness News continues to reach out to the owners of the restaurant but still has not heard back.

