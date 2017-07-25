Police are investigating 5 suspicious overnight fires

Police are investigating multiple suspicious overnight fires in West Hartford.

Investigators said five separate fires at the following locations were believed to be intentionally set between 2:16 a.m. to 7:42 a.m. on Thursday:

Dumpster fire at 280 Park Rd.

Recycle bin fire at 566 Park Rd.

Garage bag on a porch fire at 198 Park Rd.

American flag on porch fire at 616 Park Rd.

Garage can fire in area of New Britain and Hollywood avenues

The fires remain under investigation by the detectives from the West Hartford Police Department. Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-570-8883.

Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz confirmed that there "has been a number of outside fires that the Hartford fire investigation unit is investigating along with Hartford Police Department and in turn sharing my info with our surrounding neighbors."

