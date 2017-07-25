Mohegan Sun named number one casino in readers choice awards

A recent report named a Connecticut casino the best in the nation.

Mohegan Sun was announced as the number one in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Last year, Mohegan Sun was voted number two in the same report.

“This was a strong list of destinations that were nominated for best casino in the U.S. and even stronger list that were voted into the top 10. We’re honored to have topped that list; it’s a testament to our whole team and how driven we are to provide the best possible entertainment and gaming attraction we can,” President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun Ray Pineault said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, Mohegan Sun was not alone on the list. Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket was ranked seventh.

The winners were announced on Friday. Check out the final list by clicking here.

