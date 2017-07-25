Injured dirt biker rescued by firefighters, officers and EMS in - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Injured dirt biker rescued by firefighters, officers and EMS in Thomaston

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters rescued an injured dirt biker on Monday night. (Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department) Firefighters rescued an injured dirt biker on Monday night. (Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department)
THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters, officers, and EMS worked together to rescue an injured dirt bike rider in Thomaston on Monday night. 

The rescue took place behind the Thomaston Dam. An off road vehicle and "med bed" rescue equipment were used to help with the rescue. 

After locating the injured biker on the trails, firefighters said he was treated by the Thomaston Volunteer Ambulance Corps 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.