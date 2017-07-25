Channel 3 Kids Camp casts good time at fishing tournament

Campers from the Channel 3 Kids Camp took part in the 2nd annual Kids Camp Fishing Tournament in Waterford on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Campers from the Channel 3 Kids Camp took part in the 2nd annual Kids Camp Fishing Tournament in Waterford on Tuesday.

Some 25 children from the camp in Andover took part in the tournament, which is sponsored by the Connecticut Charter Party Boat Association. Along with the campers, a number of people participated and competed for trophies and prizes.

The proceeds from the event benefited the Channel 3 Kids Camp. They raised $12,350.

"We get to take campers fishing," Mark Berger, who is a tournament sponsor, said. "Whereas all the other events that they sponsor like a golf tournament, they don't go golfing they don't go running they get to go fishing."

About eight vessels made up the fleet for the tournament. It's not just the MIJOY, there are 17 vessels in the whole fleet of this fishing tournament and 175 people that participated in Tuesday's event.

"It means family time which is harder and harder to get with our busy work schedules and it means a time to give back," Chris Sferruzzo, who was a tournament participant, said.

Participates caught flounder, fluke, porgies and seabass. Organizers said the tournament is always a success thanks to the sponsors, the campers, and the weather.

"You gotta give back I like to do things that involve kids," Joe Devine, who is the Captain of the Mijoy, said.

More information about the Channel 3 Kids Camp can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.