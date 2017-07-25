More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

Four more towns have been found with mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus.

On Tuesday, the state’s Agricultural Experiment Station said mosquitoes in Greenwich, South Windsor, Stratford, and Westport tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Earlier this month, mosquitoes in West Haven tested positive as well. State officials said more mosquitoes in West Haven have tested positive.

The recent batch of infected mosquitoes was trapped from July 12 to July 19, officials said.

“We are beginning to see an expansion of West Nile virus activity in Connecticut” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “We expect a further build-up of West Nile virus in mosquitoes with increased risk of human infection in the coming weeks.”

Officials also said the warm weather and high humidity are favorable conditions for the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus.

No human cases have been reported in the state.

One hundred thirty one human cases of West Nile virus, including three fatalities, have been diagnosed in Connecticut residents since 2000, officials said.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

