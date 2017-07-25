Man says car windows were shot out in Meriden

Police were seen investigating at a home in Meriden as well (WFSB)

Police in Meriden are investigating on Sherman Avenue where shots were reportedly fired just after midnight.

Officers were seen on Sherman Avenue investigating in the area of Franklin Street.

A man had told police his car windows were shot out around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Shell casings and other proof of shots having been fired were found.

No injuries were reported, just property damage.

