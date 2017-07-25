You are going to love the forecast for Today

BEAUTIFUL WEATHER TODAY!

It’s been a mostly clear but chilly morning! Temperatures have dropped well down into the 50s in nearly all of Connecticut as of this writing. In fact, Mansfield reported a temperature of 50 degrees this morning! While skies are mostly clear, some fog has developed, especially in the Connecticut River Valley, so keep an eye out for that early this morning.

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature today and that is great news for us! Sunshine will mix with some fair weather clouds and temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Though these temperatures are much warmer than those seen the past few days, they are still below average for this time of year The normal high for July 26th at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks is 85 degrees. In addition to the pleasant temperatures and comfortable humidity levels, we’ll enjoy a rather quiet day with little in the way of wind. A light sea breeze will likely develop by afternoon and that will keep shoreline highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Tonight will be another mostly clear and comfortable night, but it will not be quite as cool as it was this morning. Low temperatures will generally be in the 60s, but a few normally cooler spots may dip down into the upper 50s.

INCREASING CLOUDS TOMORROW, EVENING STORMS POSSIBLE …

Tomorrow should start out with clear skies, but clouds will be on the increase by the time we get into the afternoon. This will be thanks to a cold front that will approach us from the north. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the evening. That’s when the front will be passing through Connecticut. Though not every town will get a storm, any storms that do develop could be strong, producing heavy rain and gusty winds.



Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today, with highs in the lower to middle 80s expected. It will be slightly more humid, too, but nothing too oppressive.

DRY FRIDAY, RAIN POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT & SATURDAY…

By Friday morning, the front will be south of us and any leftover showers will come to an end. That should set us up for a nice day Friday! Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will be seasonably warm – lower to middle 80s. Plus, the humidity levels will be comfortable!



Then our weather becomes more uncertain for Friday night and Saturday as a coastal storm will develop and pass to our southeast. One of our computer models, the GFS, brings us a good slug of rain late Friday night and early Saturday morning, while the European model keeps most of the rain to our south. Right now, we are forecasting some rain early Saturday morning – especially in southeastern Connecticut – moving out by afternoon along with some clearing. Under this scenario, highs will get into the 75-80 degree range, but if the rain holds on for longer than we are forecasting, these temperatures could be much cooler! Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we continue to fine-tune the forecast.

PLEASANT SUNDAY & MONDAY…

Regardless of what happens Saturday, Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend thanks to high pressure building in. After a cool morning with lows in the 50s, Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. It’ll be a great day for outdoor activities! The nice weather will continue into Monday, though it will be a couple of degrees warmer, with middle 80s expected.



WARMER TUESDAY…

By Tuesday, a cold front will be positioned to our northwest. That will bring some warmer and more humid weather into the state, though it will remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs could get well into the 80s away from Long Island Sound, while an onshore flow will keep shoreline towns in the lower to middle 80s.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.

Have a great day everyone!

Meteorologist Scot Haney & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”