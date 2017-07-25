You are going to love the forecast for Wednesday!

OUR WEATHER IS GRADUALLY IMPROVING…

Today wasn’t great, but it was certainly a lot better than yesterday. There were a few sprinkles and some spotty drizzle. However, most of the day was dry and many of us saw a least a little sunshine from time to time. Still, it was much cooler than normal with highs only in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

The record low maximum (coolest high temperature) on record for July 25th is 67 degrees for both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport and those records were established in 2013. They were nearly broken today! The high temperature in Windsor Locks and Bridgeport was only a degree or two above record levels!



THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

High pressure and drier air will build into New England tonight and that means weather conditions will continue to improve. We can expect the sky to clear or at least partially clear. Plus, temperatures will drop to some rather cool levels. They’ll be in the 60s to near 70 degrees this evening. Overnight, the mercury will bottom out in the 50s, but some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for July 26th is 50 degrees, set in 1984. The record low for Bridgeport is 51 degrees, set in 1976. It could be close, especially for the Greater Hartford Area.

A TERRIFIC WEDNESDAY!

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature tomorrow and that is great news for us! Sunshine will mix with some fair weather clouds and temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. That is still a bit on the cool side for late July, but it will be a big improvement over yesterday and today. The normal high for July 26th is 85 degrees. In addition to the pleasant temperatures and comfortable humidity levels, we’ll enjoy a rather quiet day with little in the way of wind. A light sea breeze will likely develop by afternoon and that will keep shoreline highs in the 70s.

CHANGES FOR THE END OF THE WEEK…

The outlook for Thursday and Friday is rather complex. A frontal boundary will approach New England from the west on Thursday then it will move off the coast of Southern New England Friday and Saturday. A wave of low pressure will form on the front and that system will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Friday night and Saturday. For now, it looks like Thursday will be mainly dry with partly sunny skies, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon and evening. The air will turn more humid and temperatures should reach the lower 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible Thursday night. It’ll be mild and muggy with lows mostly in the 60s.

Several guidance models, like the GFS and European Model, are now forecasting mainly dry weather on Friday. If that is indeed the case, we will have a partly sunny, seasonably warm day with highs in the 80s. I still wouldn’t completely rule out showers since another model, the NAM, gives us a good soaking Friday and Friday night. For now we’ll lean toward the drier scenario.

Both the GFS and the European Model bring rain into at least a portion of Connecticut (especially Southern Connecticut) Friday night and Saturday morning. Both models also bring clearing into the state Saturday afternoon. Assuming a decent amount of clearing will take place during the afternoon, temperatures should be able to reach 80, give or take a few degrees.

There is little doubt Sunday will be nice with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The nice weather will carry over into early next week, although showers and thunderstorms may approach the border with New York State by late Tuesday. Both days will likely feature partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. We are forecasting highs in the low and middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday should be a few degrees warmer. However, we don’t expect any 90 degree heat through early next week.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

