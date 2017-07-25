New London clock tower getting new lease on life

A historic clock tower is getting a new lease on life (WFSB)

Plans are underway to give a historic New London clock tower a new lease on life.

For 10 years times has stood still a top the old First Congregational Church on Union Street in New London.

A few years ago, the Engaging Heaven Church bought the property and looked into fixing the clock tower, but they didn’t have the thousands of dollars to repair it.

"They built this city around this church, the clock was the clock for the city for so long. There is value there, there is sentiment,” said Pastor James Levesque, of Engaging Heaven Church.

Pastor Levesque said that’s when he had a dream.

"I don't dream a lot and in the dream, for sure, in the dream, I heard the Lord tell me, it’s time. It was a sign,” Levesque said.

Pastor Levesque said not too long after that, Dr. Kevin Dann, who is a downtown resident, walked into his church saying he wanted to start a campaign to get the clock running again.

"He was fairly new to New London, he was staying here, rented a small studio down the street and out of his studio, noticed the clock tower and the clock weren't working,” said Sharan Carney, of Mystic.

A ‘Start New London’s Clock’ GoFundMe page is already up and running, with a $25,000 goal.

The inner workings of the clock would first need to be rebuilt from scratch and an electrical unit to run the clock and the bells.

It’s something those downtown would love to see.

"It would bring back some of the history of New London as we look around this town, you can see we sorely need it because it has a lot of character,” said Tom Estabrooks, of Ledyard.

"I think it restores who we are in our history and to know it’s not just disposable, so once something breaks and it's fixed is a really good message to send,” said Barbara Goodrich, of New London.

