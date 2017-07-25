Hartford businesses excited about UConn's move

The University of Connecticut is moving its campus from West Hartford to downtown Hartford and much is being done to welcome more than 2,000 students, faculty, and staff.

Finishing touches are being made to UConn's new campus in downtown Hartford. There is a brand-new building and the old Hartford Times building has been renovated.

Right behind the new campus, Front Street, which is a mixture of bars, restaurants, and entertainment.

"I think they are going to build it up, generate revenue and show that Hartford is a great place and have a great time,” Janelle Jenkins, who is a music director at Infinity Music Hall and Bistro, said.

Jenkins said they are thrilled that UConn is moving in. They'll be offering special husky drinks and discounts on tickets.

Nix's, which is next door, plans to create an outdoor cafe and internet lounge.

UConn students and faculty and staff will be new potential customers and businesses here plan to put out a big welcome sign. Those coming to Front Street are pleased with what they see.

"This actually my first time coming here,” Nadine Lacombe, of South Windsor said. “We met up for lunch. It’s actually quite nice."

"I think bringing UConn will increase activity at the museum,” Suzanne Hoyer, of Middletown, said. “Just walking around I know businesses here will appreciate the support. Yeah looking forward to it."

UConn's big move in day is scheduled for Aug. 28 that's when classes start. But, Eyewitness News was told they will be a having a special event on Aug. 23 where they will be welcomed to the neighborhood.

