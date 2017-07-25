Police meets with Xfinity Theater staff to combat underage drinking at concerts

Police meets with the Xfinity Theater staff to combat underage drinking at concerts. (WFSB file photo)

Police met with the Xfinity Theater staff on Tuesday to come up with a solution to the underage drinking issues at recent concerts in the city.

Ninety people were taken to area hospitals Friday night during a Chance the Rapper concert.

Seven more went to the hospital to a Lady Antebellum show on Saturday night.

Police say some of these kids are as young as 15-year-old.

According to police, the Xfinity Theater staff “expressed their open concern and willingness to help prevent underage drinking and improve everyone’s safety.”

“We mutually agreed on increased enforcement coverage as well as other measures to improve safety. We will continue to work through those details as the next events approach,” Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian J Foley said.

