West Hartford package thefts under investigation

This man was caught on camera stealing packages from a home (Garrett Fishman?)

An investigation is underway over stolen packages in West Hartford.

A video was posted to a Facebook group on Tuesday by a man who says a package was stolen from their home in the area of Vera Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police confirm they are investigating the thefts, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police.

