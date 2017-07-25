Dog owner arrested following West Hartford attack

An Avon woman is facing charges following a dog attack last week (WFSB/West Hartford Police)

A dog owner is facing charges following an attack that happened in West Hartford last week.

On Tuesday, police arrested Katherine Stevenson, of Avon, and charged her with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, violation of a restraint order, nuisance dog by means of vicious disposition and roaming dog.

The attack happened outside of a home on Iroquois Road in West Hartford. The victim was a 79-year-old man who is now recovering.

Police said it was learned that the dog, a boxer mix, had a long history of aggressive behavior, having violently attacked two people in the past.

Following last week's attack, police said Stevenson decided to euthanize the dog.

Police said Stevenson failed to secure the dog, who was supposed to be wearing a basket muzzle and a full harness with a control leash attached.

The victim suffered wounds to his ribs, hands, bicep and he has a fractured pelvis.

She was held on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.