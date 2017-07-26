State budget battle affecting those with disabilities; rallies held statewide to raise awareness

Happening today some non-profit and day programs that help our neediest families are being forced to close for the day.

It comes after the state told them their workers had to take furloughs because of the budget crisis.

This is one of five they are holding around the state today to draw attention to the impact this will have on some of our state’s most vulnerable people.

The Oak Hill Day Program in Waterbury and the Whole Life Day Program in Norwich are just some of the centers impacted by the budget crisis.

Those workers forced to take the day off today. And the folks who rely on them, are missing out on critical services today.

Because there is still no spending plan in place, the government is running on an executive order - a bare bones budget that doesn’t provide funding for some of the state’s neediest families.

So parents, workers, and people with disabilities plan to gather to raise awareness about how critical those services are, and try to push lawmakers into passing a budget that makes sure they get the support they need.

They plan to meet at the Legislative Office Building at 11 this morning.

There are other planned press conferences across the state as well. They will be held at the Oak Hill Day Program, 457 East Main Street Waterbury; Whole Life Day Program, 113 Salem Turnpike Norwich; ARI 174 Richmond Hill Ave. Stamford and the MARC offices at 124 Washington Street, Middletown. Te meetings will take place at 11 a.m.

