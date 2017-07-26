Fire forces 4 people, 2 dogs from Meriden home

Firefighters responded to a fire on Bradley Avenue in Meriden early Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Firefighters in Meriden made quick work of a house fire on Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, it broke out on Bradley Avenue during the early morning hours.

Crews reported heavy damage to the two-story home.

Four people and two dogs were forced from the home, all of whom were adults.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal was called to the scene to help look for the cause.

