Meriden mother's baby in state custody after their weekend disappearance

Police said Esperanza Lopez and her mother, Ashley Correa-Graham, disappeared from Meriden over the weekend. (Meriden police)

Ashley Correa-Graham spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday night after she turned her 10-day-old daughter over the the Dept. of Children and Families. (WFSB)

A 10-day-old baby girl is in the custody of the state after her mother disappeared with her over the weekend.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling on Tuesday night when 23-year-old Ashley Correa-Graham turned over her daughter to the Department of Children and Families in Meriden.

There's no word on how long baby Esperanza Lopez will be in state custody. Her parents vowed to get her back.

Correa-Graham told Eyewitness News that the baby was never in danger.

However, DCF believed she was and obtained a court order late Tuesday night.

It said Correa-Graham's four other children have been in foster care since February.

"I was like, 'you come to my home every single day, and you seen how I am with my kids I've let you in my home, I've cooperated with you. I've done everything you guys wanted,'" Correa-Graham said.

Eyewitness News also spoke to the Esperanza's father and Correa-Graham's fiance. He said he wants his daughter home with them as soon as possible.

"We know our rights now," said Alex Lopez. "We study up on our rights for our kid. You know, so that's what we're doing."

Because of privacy concerns, DCF will not release the reason why the other children are on foster care.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.