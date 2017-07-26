Stray bullet goes through walls of home in Norwich

A post-party shooting in Norwich was what caused a stray bullet to fly through two walls of a home late Tuesday night.

According to police, several juveniles were found running from a home at McKinley and Perkins avenues.

They said a large house parted had ended and as the guests were leaving, someone fired about five shots toward the crowd.

No one was hurt.

However, officers said they found shell casings and bullet fragments throughout the scene.

They also found that a bullet hit a house further down on McKinley Avenue and went through two walls of an occupied room.

Detectives are still investigating what happened. They said they'll release more information at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561 extension 6 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 extension 4.

Calls can be kept confidential.

