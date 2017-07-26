Paying for parking in Hartford can be done through new app

People heading to Hartford now need to merely whip out their smartphones to pay for parking in the capital city.

The Hartford Parking Authority on Wednesday announced the launch of Woonerf, an app that can be used to feed the city's metered parking spaces.

“By providing a custom mobile parking solution, we will be able to make our city more livable and walkable, and support the growth of a new generation choosing to make downtown their home,” said Eric Boone, Hartford Parking Authority CEO. “We realize that the world has gotten to a point where most people feel comfortable with the notion that parking can be app-based."

Woonerf gives drivers the option to pay for metered spots with no added fees, extend their parking time and receive warnings that their time is about to expire.

Stores and businesses can also easily validate parking for customers.

The HPA said the app will also allow them to combat those who abuse the city's disabled parking permit system.

Starting on Sept. 1, there will be no more free on-street metered parking for drivers who display accessible parking permits intended for those with disabilities.

“In the downtown area, one out of six cars in a metered space currently displays an accessible parking permit, indicating there is a significant amount of permit abuse," Boone said. "This means that those truly in need must overcome the challenge and frustration of not being able to access parking in close proximity to the places they frequent."

More information about Woonerf can be found at this website.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.