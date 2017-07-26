7 mile backup reported on I-91 north from Rocky Hill to Hartford

A crash caused several miles of backup on I-91 north in Hartford. (DOT)

A crash is causing some significant delays along Interstate 91 north between Rocky Hill and Hartford.

According to the Department of Transportation, a two-vehicle crash happened between exits 29A and 32 in Hartford.

The scene has cleared, but delays continue to stretch nearly 7 miles from exits 23 to 29A.

There's no word on what caused the crash or of anyone was injured.

There's no word on what caused the crash or of anyone was injured.

