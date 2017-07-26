7 mile backup reported on I-91 north from Rocky Hill to Hartford

A crash is causing some significant delays along Interstate 91 north between Rocky Hill and Hartford.
According to the Department of Transportation, a two-vehicle crash happened between exits 29A and 32 in Hartford.
The scene has cleared, but delays continue to stretch nearly 7 miles from exits 23 to 29A.
There's no word on what caused the crash or of anyone was injured.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
