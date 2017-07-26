Significant delays build on highways in Fairfield

Delays of 15 miles or more are being reported on two highways in Fairfield.

The Department of Transportation said a delay of nearly 17 miles has been reported along Interstate 95 southbound.

The delay stretches from exits 19 to 5. It was first reported just before 7 a.m.

Route 15 south is also congested.

The DOT reported a backup of 14.5 miles between exits 46 and 37.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.