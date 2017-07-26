PD: Waterford man arrested after found in possession of stolen vehicle

A Waterford man was arrested after police said he was driving a stolen vehicle in Groton on Sunday night.

An officer was called to a report that someone noticed a suspicious vehicle, described as a red Jeep Cherokee, parked on Providence Court near Bluff Point around 11:30 pm.

According to police, the vehicle left the area and drove to the Branford Manor Apartments. After a check on the registration, the officer learned the Jeep was reported stolen and pulled over the vehicle. The driver, 21-year-old Coyt M. Taylor, was taken into custody and transported to Groton Police headquarters. At headquarters, Taylor was uncooperative and refused to submit his fingerprints.

During their investigation, police said Taylor was also found to have two active warrants for his arrest from Stonington and New London police departments, both for violation of probation. He was charged with first-degree Larceny and failure to submit to fingerprints.

Taylor was arraigned in New London Superior Court on Monday. His next court appearance is on Aug. 21 for a pre-trial hearing. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.

