Connecticut officials react to transgender military ban

Following a series of tweets by President Donald Trump that issued a ban on transgender people in the military, Connecticut officials reacted.

Gov. Dannel Malloy called Trump's announcement ignorant and troubling.

"The reality is that a person’s gender identity or expression has nothing to do with their willingness or ability to defend our nation," Malloy said. "Any able person who wishes to serve in the military should have that right--regardless of race, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. In recent years, our military has made great strides to be more inclusive."

Malloy said Trump's message sends a frightening signal that the government condones discrimination.

"For our part, we have been fierce and vocal advocates for the rights of transgender individuals in Connecticut, and we will not abandon them now," he said. "This is a wrong-minded and harmful policy and we will explore our options for what can be done to stop it.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said excluding citizens from public service is not a decent foundation for policy making.

"This policy is reckless and dangerous, and it impugns the integrity of transgender men and women who are already honorably serving in our nation’s military," Wyman said. "Connecticut supports its LGBTQ residents, we expect Washington to as well. I urge the President to instead focus his time and energy in service to the values of the American people, our economy, and our standing as a world leader.”

Trump's tweets, in part, said that after he consulted with his generals and military experts, he U.S. government will not accept transgender individuals to serve in the military in any capacity.

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," Trump wrote.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.