Car crashes into Milford hair salon

JUST IN

Car crashes into Styles Salon on Wednesday morning. (Milford Police Department)

A car crashed into a hair salon in Milford on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at Styles Salon, located at 940 Boston Post Rd., around 11 a.m.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

The Milford Building Department was called to the scene, according to police. It is unclear if the salon is currently open on Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Vehicle into the building at Styles Salon 940 Boston Post Rd. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/gtFRIKF88Y — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) July 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.