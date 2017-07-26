Police trying to find missing 21-year-old man from Derby

A Silver Alert was issued for Dominick DeLeon on Wednesday. (Derby Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 21-year-old man from Derby.

A Silver Alert was issued for Dominick DeLeon on Wednesday. Police said DeLeon was last seen on Wednesday and could be driving his sister’s silver 1997 Honda Accord.

DeLeon is being described as 6’ and weighs 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue sneakers.

Anyone with any information about the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7811.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.