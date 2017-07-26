New Haven rabbi arrested in high school student sex assault case

Rabbi Daniel Greer is accused in a sexual assault case involving a high school student in New Haven. (New Haven police)

A rabbi and former dean of a Jewish school in New Haven has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a student more than 10 years ago, police said.

Rabbi Daniel Greer, 77, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to minor.

Police said the victim, now an adult, contacted them through his attorney and claimed he was the victim of sexual assaults from the early to mid-2000.

Greer was the dean of the Yeshiva of New Haven / the Gan School where the victim was a high school student, according to police.

Det. Kris Cuddy investigated the case and obtained a warrant for Greer's arrest.

Police said Greer turned himself in on Wednesday.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Greer is also the subject of a lawsuit which claims a child in the New Haven Orthodox Jewish community was raped.

The attorney for case said the victim who was in Greer's care was sexually assaulted dozens of times over a period of years.

