New Haven rabbi arrested in high school student sex assault case

Rabbi Daniel Greer is accused in a sexual assault case involving a high school student in New Haven. (New Haven police)

A rabbi and former dean of a Jewish school in New Haven has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a student more than 10 years ago, police said.

Rabbi Daniel Greer, 77, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said the victim, now an adult, contacted them through his attorney and claimed he was the victim of sexual assaults from the early to mid-2000.

Greer was the dean of the Yeshiva of New Haven / the Gan School where the victim was a high school student, according to police. He is also a former New Haven city police commissioner.

Earlier this year, the victim won a $15 million sexual assault lawsuit case, but Greer's attorneys have filed an appeal.

Det. Kris Cuddy investigated the case and obtained a warrant for Greer's arrest.

Police said Greer turned himself in on Wednesday.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Greer is also the subject of a lawsuit which claims a child in the New Haven Orthodox Jewish community was raped.

The attorney for the case said the victim who was in Greer's care was sexually assaulted dozens of times over a period of years.

