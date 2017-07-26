Hiker injured at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

A hiker was injured at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Wednesday afternoon. (Hamden Fire Department)

Firefighters are working to rescue an injured hiker at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the state park around 1 p.m.

Fire officials said they were able to find the injured hiker. The crews, then, "immobilized and secured" that teenager for transport off of Sleeping Giant.

One patient has been immobilized and secured for transport off of Sleeping Giant. #Hamden pic.twitter.com/c1MJr5ogBz — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 26, 2017

The teenage male was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The condition of the hiker was not released by fire officials.

Teenage male patient transported to YNHH with BLS injuries. All crews now clearing #SleepingGiant #Hamden @CTStateParks — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 26, 2017

