Hiker injured at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Firefighters are working to rescue an injured hiker at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the state park around 1 p.m. 

Fire officials said they were able to find the injured hiker. The crews, then, "immobilized and secured" that teenager for transport off of Sleeping Giant. 

The teenage male was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital.  The condition of the hiker was not released by fire officials.

