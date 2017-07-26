Bloomfield man shot and killed in Hartford

Police said a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

Shots ring out in the parking lot behind 79 Sumner St. just after 1 p.m.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Jordan Williams from Bloomfield. He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where police said he later died from his injuries.

Police are working on the sequence of events but said it appears the victim was shot inside a car as well as outside. As for the cause of the shooting, it had to do with drugs.

"This is immediately and obviously a narcotics situation," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. "We believe that's what this homicide is related to."

Police were interviewing eyewitnesses and gathering evidence in between Collins Street and Asylum Avenue. There are a lot of cameras in this area though which could be helpful to police.

"He said 'daddy you heard that' and I said, 'yes, son that's gunshots.' I said, 'no let me go outside and look,'" Lonsdale Davis, who lives in a basement with his son, said.

Now with his home turned into a crime scene, Davis said he wants more love and unity, and less crime on the streets of the capital city.

"I said well I love winter because when it's summer time I notice in America when its summer time and the sun comes out, everybody get crazy," Davis said. "Everybody get crazy."

Wednesday's deadly shooting is the 17th homicide for Hartford this year. At this time last year, there were 10 and 19 in 2015.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

