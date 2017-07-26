Hartford homicide under investigation

Hartford police said they are on the scene of a murder on Wednesday afternoon.

They said the homicide happened in the vicinity of 79 Sumner St.

Investigators are on the scene, but no other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

