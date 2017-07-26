New Haven community looks for ways to end violence

Demethra Telford holds a picture of her son, Tyrick Keyes, who was killed in a shooting last week in New Haven. (WFSB)

After a violent few weeks in the Elm City, leaders are coming together to talk about what's been done and what needs to be done to curb the violence.

One of the suspects accused in a recent shooting was in court on Wednesday, but people in New Haven are saying enough is enough.

Minister Odell Cooper lost her 24-year-old son Jonathan to gun violence last year.

“There's another mother just this weekend, 3 mothers, who woke up just like me,” Cooper said.

Cooper, along with others in the New Haven community, came together to voice what needs to be done.

“Too many of our children aren't coming home. And are dying early in their lives on the streets and that's unacceptable,” Cooper said.

There have been a number of shootings over the last two weeks, two involved teens.

Charles Worthington, 21, faced a judge on Wednesday. He’s accused of shooting a 13-year-old in the leg.

The teen is recovering.

However, a 14-year-old who was recently shot died at the hospital. His funeral was on Tuesday. Police believe he was targeted.

City leaders say they have cameras in the community and shot spotter, which notifies police if a gun shot was fired, but now they're looking to the community for help.

“We've made progress but anytime a 14-year-old is killed, any time a mother doesn't feel like our children are safe, we still have more work to do,” said Mayor Toni Harp.

Residents said guns need to be removed from the streets, and officials should work with children who are on the streets.

Worthington is back in court next month.

Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed that 14-year-old.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.