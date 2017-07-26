Rain could impact the end of the week and part of the weekend!

A NEAR PERFECT WEDNESDAY!

This morning was clear and quite cool for late July! Temperatures were in the upper 40s and 50s before the sun came up. Litchfield was one the coolest locations with a morning low of 49 degrees. It was 50 degrees in Durham and Willington, and 51 degrees in Meriden. The mercury bottomed out at 53 degrees in Windsor locks, just 3 degrees above the record low for July 26th. The record is 50 degrees, set in 1984.

We did have fog in places early this morning. Otherwise, abundant morning sunshine mixed with some fair weather clouds this afternoon. High temperatures ranged from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The humidity was low with dew point temperatures in the 50s. Overall, a very pleasant day for outdoor activities! A light sea breeze developed this afternoon as the center of high pressure shifted to the east coast of Southern New England.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

This evening will be quite comfortable with temperatures in the 70s and just a scattering of clouds. Overnight, we can expect increasing cloudiness. It won’t be quite as cool as last night, but still great for sleeping with lows ranging from 55-65 across the state.

THURSDAY …

A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers could develop in the morning and a few towns could get a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather. Some storms could be strong, but we certainly don’t expect widespread severe weather. The air will turn more humid, but it won’t be too warm with highs in the 70s to possibly the lower 80s.

Scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms will last into Thursday evening then they will diminish overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the 60s.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…

It should be a mainly dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. However, rain is possible in the late afternoon or evening. The cold front will settle to the south of New England Friday and a wave of low pressure will develop on the front over West Virginia and Virginia as the day progresses.

This wave (low pressure system) will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Friday night. If it tracks far enough to the north, we could be in for a big drenching! The computer guidance models vary greatly with the amount of rain that is forecast to fall in Connecticut. The GFS is outputting very little rain. However, the NAM and European Models are forecasting heavy rain to move into southern portions of the state. If fact, the NAM is forecasting 2-3” of rain in New London County, but much lighter amounts in Northern and Western Connecticut. The NAM can be a little too aggressive when it comes to forecasting precipitation totals, but it can’t be completely dismissed.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF JULY…

Saturday morning could be quite wet, depending on the track of the coastal storm. However, the storm will move out to sea and away from New England Saturday afternoon and that means weather conditions will improve. The sky will start to clear and temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees before the day is over.

Saturday night should be quite pleasant with the sky becoming mainly clear and temperatures will drop into the 50s in many outlying areas.

Sunday looks fantastic! A large high pressure system over the Great Lakes will spread dry air into New England. That means we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Temperatures will be a little below normal with highs in the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK…

Our weather should remain generally dry Monday through Wednesday. At some point, a shower or thunderstorm could sneak into the state. Temperatures will trend upward and we’ll be feeling some heat by Tuesday and Wednesday! Monday will be seasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the 80s to near 90. By Wednesday afternoon, the mercury is expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s!

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”