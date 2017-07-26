Showers with isolated thunder today, then NOT an ideal weekend?

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As of the Noon hour, scattered showers were moving across the northern half of the state. As we head through the coming hours, those showers will become more widespread. While initially light, some heavier rain will be possible late afternoon into the evening hours with any thunderstorms that develop. With the clouds and rain, temperatures will likely be held into the mid-70s for highs. The wet weather today is in association with an approaching cold front. That front stalls far enough offshore that tomorrow may be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. With enough sunshine, temperatures Friday could top out between 80 and 85.

A wave of low pressure rides along the stalled boundary late Friday into Saturday, this could bring rain to the state --- especially throughout coastal and southern CT. A jog to the north could mean rain farther inland while one to the south could mean primarily dry weather, it will be a close call! New since our last update, an additional area of low pressure could develop on Sunday to our southwest, this could bring rain into the state Sunday and perhaps linger into Monday. This is a big shift in the forecast, and there is a lot of uncertainty --- we'll be monitoring the latest model trends and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News starting at 5pm!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY …

A cold front will approach New England from the west today. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. While most of the day will be dry, scattered showers could develop later this morning and a few towns could get a thunderstorm this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed half of Connecticut (NW/SW) in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather. Some storms could be strong, but we certainly don’t expect widespread severe weather. The air will turn more humid, but it won’t be too warm with highs in the 70s to possibly the lower 80s.

Scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms will be with us tonight, and then diminish overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the 60s.

TOMORROW AND TOMORROW NIGHT…

Tomorrow should be a mainly dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. However, rain is possible in the late afternoon or evening. The cold front will settle to the south of New England tomorrow and a wave of low pressure will develop on the front over West Virginia and Virginia as the day progresses.

This wave (low pressure system) will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow night. If it tracks far enough to the north, we could be in for a big drenching! The computer guidance models vary greatly with the amount of rain that is forecast to fall in Connecticut, so we're just going to have to wait and see what happens.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF JULY…

Saturday morning could be quite wet, depending on the track of the coastal storm. However, the storm will move out to sea and away from New England Saturday afternoon, and that means weather conditions will improve. The sky will start to clear and temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees before the day is over.

Saturday night should be quite pleasant with the sky becoming mainly clear. Temperatures will drop into the 50s in many outlying areas.

Sunday looks fantastic! A large high pressure system over the Great Lakes will spread dry air into New England. That means we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Temperatures will be a little below normal with highs in the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK…

Our weather should remain generally dry Monday through Wednesday. At some point, a shower or thunderstorm could sneak into the state. Temperatures will trend upward and we’ll be feeling some heat by Tuesday and Wednesday! Monday will be seasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the 80s to near 90. By Wednesday afternoon, the mercury is expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s!

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

