Norwalk mom granted stay while immigration case is resumed

A Norwalk mom who has been seeking sanctuary in New Haven will have her case reopened.

On Wednesday, lawyers said immigration court accepted a motion by Nury Chavarria, asking to reopen her case.

"I was so happy, I can't wait to go home to my kids. That's the first thing," Chavarria said.

The Norwalk mother of four children who has lived in the United States for more than two decades was supposed to be headed back to Guatemala last week, but she sought refuge at a church in New Haven.

She had been staying at the Igleasia De Dios Pentecostal Church in New Haven's Fair Haven neighborhood.

Nury Chavarria settled in Norwalk 24 years ago and got a job as a housekeeper and raised a family.

President Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants has come into play. She was told she couldn't stay in the country any longer.

Support lawyers, advocates and pleas from Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy hadn't been enough to sway the immigration officials who ordered her to leave last week. That was until Wednesday when Eyewitness News found out her case will be reopened.

On Wednesday evening, Nury and her supporters took to the streets making their way through a Fair Haven neighborhood, walking arm in arm with the religious leaders that have stood by her side through all of this.

"ICE agreed with us, that this doesn't need to be a custody fight, she can live with her family, be checking in with ICE, but living a normal life while she seeks recourse from the court," said Marisol Orihuella, of Workers and Immigrants' Rights Advocacy Clinic.

Her attorneys believe Nury has a good case.

"We asserted three bases each of which independently we believe the court should warrant taking a new look at her case, new evidence and changes in law that warrant her case being reconsidered and hopefully being able to stay in the country," Orihuella said.

On Wednesday, Blumenthal issued a statement that said "Justice and reason have prevailed and Nury will be allowed to temporarily return to her home in Norwalk as we continue to fight for long-term relief. The facts in this case are clear and compelling, and I am hopeful that once granted her day in court Nury will be awarded the legal status she deserves. I remain in close contact with Nury, her legal team and advocates to provide all support possible to resolve this humanitarian nightmare. Nury’s plight is the direct result of an immigration system that has lost all sense of humanity—a betrayal of fundamental American values. As we fight for Nury and her family, I remain committed to comprehensive immigration reform to bring lasting justice to this badly broken system."

Gov. Dannel Malloy issued a statement saying "Today, reason and compassion have prevailed. There was never a rational justification for Nury Chavarria to have been threatened with deportation and separated from her children, and I applaud this decision by ICE and the court to allow her to continue living and working in the United States with her family. Members of the community had their voices heard, and I am glad that we could work with federal and local officials and advocates to achieve this outcome. Immigrants are vital to the fabric of our nation. Rather than focusing on those living peacefully within our borders, our attention should be on those who do harm to others.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman also issued a statement saying "I commend ICE and the federal court on this decision. For years, Ms. Chavarria has abided by the requirements set forth by immigration officials in order to stay in this country, raise her children, go to work, and support her family. I’m grateful to the many advocates and the church community that took a brave stand to protect her, to fight for her, and to call attention to a situation that, if allowed to proceed unchecked, would not have furthered our national security interests. I hope Ms. Chavarria and her family are able to move past this traumatic situation and get back to their lives.”

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said "I am thrilled that Nury has been granted this reprieve - - it is the right thing to do. I will continue to work with her and her attorneys as they work to secure Nury permanent legal status. The story of Nury Chavarria, as well as those of Luis Barrios and others, demonstrate the need for Congress to take up comprehensive immigration reform. Families should not have to live in fear of being torn apart because the system is broken.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said "We can all breathe a small sigh of relief for the Chavarria family. I'm glad ICE finally listened to our calls for justice for Nury, and I'm grateful for all the community support she received. But this is just a temporary victory, and only when President Trump's mean-spirited policy of tearing apart parents from their young children ends will meaningful justice be achieved. My staff and I will keep pushing ICE to make sure Nury can stay here at home in Connecticut pending Congress passing comprehensive immigration reform.”

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.