Norwalk mom set for deportation will have case reopened

Chavarria is surrounded by family, friends, and supporters outside of a New Haven church. (WFSB)

A Norwalk mom who has been seeking sanctuary in New Haven will have her case reopened.

On Wednesday, lawyers said immigration court accepted a motion by Nury Chavarria, asking to reopen her case.

The Norwalk mother of four children who has lived in the United States for more than two decades was supposed to be headed back to Guatemala last week, but she sought refuge at a church in New Haven.

She had been staying at the Igleasia De Dios Pentacostal Church in New Haven's Fair Haven neighborhood.

Nury Chavarria settled in Norwalk 24 years ago and got a job as a housekeeper and raised a family.

President Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants has come into play. She was told she couldn't stay in the country any longer.

Support lawyers, advocates and pleas from Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy hadn't been enough to sway the immigration officials who ordered her to leave last week. That was until Wednesday when Eyewitness News found out her case will be reopened.

