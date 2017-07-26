PD: Two arrested for having K2 in New London

Police arrested Tony Hicks and Jessica Gomer, both of New London. (New London Police)

Two people were arrested in New London after they were found with the illegal substance K2.

Officers conducted a search of an apartment on Home Street on Wednesday, where they found K2.

Police arrested Tony Hicks and Jessica Gomer, both of New London.

They were both charged with possession of a hallucinogenic. Gomer was also charged with criminal attempt to tamper with evidence.

Anyone with information concerning "K2" and/or any drug/narcotics activity should contact police at 860-447-9107.

