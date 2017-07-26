PD: Two arrested for having K2 in New London

After just about one day of trying to reach her, police have located a Meriden mom who was reported missing on Monday, along with her newborn.More >
Police said a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.More >
Love never fails. Love is an amazing sight to behold, and if there was ever a physical embodiment of what true love looks like, it’s this elderly man and his wife.More >
Following a series of tweets by President Donald Trump that issued a ban on transgender people in the military, Connecticut officials reacted.More >
Eyewitness News obtained documents that reveal a miscommunication between dispatchers resulted in a major delay in ambulance response.More >
A dog owner is facing charges following an attack that happened in West Hartford last week.More >
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >
A newborn was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after his teenage father abandoned him in a Northern California strip-mall parking lot, police said.More >
One pot shop is offering its customers a unique chance at getting their hands on free weed. How? All they ask is that you help pick up trash.More >
