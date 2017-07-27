Old Saybrook police arrest 3 in connection with car break-ins

Police in Old Saybrook arrested three car burglary suspects following a pursuit and crash on Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle from Glastonbury after police attempted to apprehend them for burglarizing cars in the area of Main Street in Old Saybrook.

Police said they were able to arrest two of the suspects after the vehicle struck a tree.

The third suspect was captured after about 45 minutes when police called in a K9 unit.

Police are still investigating and have the area of Main Street, Maple Avenue and East Main Street closed.

If anyone thinks their vehicle may have been burglarized, police ask that they do not enter it and immediately call the police department at 860-395-3142.

