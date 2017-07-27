Showers, thunderstorm may make an appearance this afternoon

Scattered showers may develop on Thursday morning and some towns may even see a thunderstorm by the afternoon.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said it's the result of a cold front that's approaching the region from the west.

Haney said the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed Connecticut in the "marginal risk" category for severe weather.

"Some storms could be strong, but we certainly don’t expect widespread severe weather," he said.

Track any that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Most of the day will be dry.

The air will turn more humid it continues. However, high temperatures for the day will only range from the high-70s to low-80s.

"Scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms will be with us [Thursday night], and then diminish overnight," Haney said.

Lows should be in the 60s.

Friday should also be mainly dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Rain is possible in the afternoon or evening.

A wave of low pressure in the southern states is expected to move off the coast on Friday. If it tracks north, Connecticut could see some heavy rain.

"The computer guidance models vary greatly with the amount of rain that is forecast to fall in Connecticut, so we're just going to have to wait and see what happens," Haney said.

Saturday morning could also be quite wet, depending on the track of that storm.

"The storm will move out to sea and away from New England Saturday afternoon, and that means weather conditions will improve," Haney said. "The sky will start to clear and temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees before the day is over."

Sunday looks like a great day, according to Haney.

Dry air should overspread New England, which means partly sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the low-80s.

