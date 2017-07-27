Today, the state capitol is Irene's castle

It's official.

What was once a joke amongst the Eyewitness News This Morning team became a reality on Thursday.

Scot Haney has been calling the state capitol "Irene's Castle" for a few years now.

Thursday, in honor of anchor Irene O'Connor's official 50th birthday, a proclamation from state Sen. and Deputy Majority Leader Paul Doyle of Rocky Hill went into effect just for the day.

"In honor of this historic event, the Connecticut state legislature has renamed our state's capitol 'Irene's Castle,' the proclamation read.

The proclamation was given to Irene by Doyle and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman on Monday during a birthday parade.

