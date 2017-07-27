New Hartford man arrested for holding a woman at knife point in the woods

Robert Murphy faces a list of charges after holding a woman at knife-point in a wooded area of New Hartford, according to state police. (State police)

State police said they are arrested a man in New Hartford for holding a woman against her will, assault and weapons charges.

Troopers and investigators were spotted at a scene on South East Road on Thursday morning.

They said they were there arresting 55-year-old Robert Murphy.

State police said they were told by one woman that another woman was being held against her will by Murphy in a wooded area just off of South East Road.

When troopers arrived, the victim was found to be bloodied and held at knife-point by the suspect.

After a brief standoff, they said Murphy dropped his weapon and was arrested.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for her injuries. She was listed in stable condition.

Murphy was charged with carrying and sale of dangerous weapons, trespassing, interfering with an officer, breach of peace, violation of a protective order, first-degree assault, threatening, reckless endangerment and first-degree unlawful restraint.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday in Bantam.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.