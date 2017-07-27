Waterbury police searching for man wanted for 'several incidents'

An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
Eyewitness News obtained documents that reveal a miscommunication between dispatchers resulted in a major delay in ambulance response.More >
Eyewitness News obtained documents that reveal a miscommunication between dispatchers resulted in a major delay in ambulance response.More >
Police said a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.More >
Police said a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.More >
The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.More >
The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.More >
Love never fails. Love is an amazing sight to behold, and if there was ever a physical embodiment of what true love looks like, it’s this elderly man and his wife.More >
Love never fails. Love is an amazing sight to behold, and if there was ever a physical embodiment of what true love looks like, it’s this elderly man and his wife.More >
Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.More >
Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.More >
Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.More >
Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.More >
Following a series of tweets by President Donald Trump that issued a ban on transgender people in the military, Connecticut officials reacted.More >
Following a series of tweets by President Donald Trump that issued a ban on transgender people in the military, Connecticut officials reacted.More >
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >
Police in Old Saybrook arrested three car burglary suspects following a pursuit and crash on Thursday morning.More >
Police in Old Saybrook arrested three car burglary suspects following a pursuit and crash on Thursday morning.More >